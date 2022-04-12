Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.69. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

In related news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

