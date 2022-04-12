TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TRS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

TRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 85,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TriMas has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 99.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

