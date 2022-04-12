Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.