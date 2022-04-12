Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
