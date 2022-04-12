Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Issues Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRIB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.