Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.
Shares of TRIB opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
