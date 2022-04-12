Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.58) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.33).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 185.30 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 233.61. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

