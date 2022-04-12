Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,285. Tronox has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tronox by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tronox by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

