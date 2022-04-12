Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.91.

NYSE:EW traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. 1,969,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

