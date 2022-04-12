Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,601. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 452,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

