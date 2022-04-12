Truist Financial Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

BRX opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,388,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,647,000 after buying an additional 2,078,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

