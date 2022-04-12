TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.25.

OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

