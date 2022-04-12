Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 59.10 ($0.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £848.39 million and a PE ratio of -13.77. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.73.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

