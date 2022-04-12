Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $538.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE TYL traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $418.29. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.58. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.