U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.