U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the third quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

