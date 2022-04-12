U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

