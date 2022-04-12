Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,829,000. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 104,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 39,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 32,603,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,852,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

