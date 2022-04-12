Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

UI stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.89. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,775. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $431.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

