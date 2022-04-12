Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($49.67) to €43.50 ($47.28) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of UBSFY remained flat at $$8.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,134. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

