Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -256.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

