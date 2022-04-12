Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Raised to €82.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Societe Generale to €82.00 ($89.13) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$74.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.