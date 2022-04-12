Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Raised to €82.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Societe Generale to €82.00 ($89.13) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$74.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.
