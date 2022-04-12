UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($16.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.42 ($17.84).

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

