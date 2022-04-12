Unite Group Plc (UTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.60 on May 20th

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UTG stock opened at GBX 1,101 ($14.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09. Unite Group has a 52-week low of GBX 934.80 ($12.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.29). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTG shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.59) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.33).

In other news, insider Joe Lister acquired 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,729.55).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

