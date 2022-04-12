United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

