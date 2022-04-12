United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

