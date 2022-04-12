Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,627.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.45.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
