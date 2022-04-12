Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,627.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc in July 2021.

