Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 11,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

