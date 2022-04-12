Unum Group to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE UNM opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 106.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

