UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 5,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,006. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

