Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 5,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,721. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,118,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,700 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,850,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

