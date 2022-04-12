US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 647,430 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $14,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 234.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,555,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,287 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $36.05. 2,520,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,932. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

