US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,932. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in US Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,908,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,434,000 after purchasing an additional 381,999 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,801,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

