V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $105.81 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

