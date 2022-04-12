V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $116,051.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total value of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

CRVL opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $14,375,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CorVel by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.