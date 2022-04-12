Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

Vale stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

