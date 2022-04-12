Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 8,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter worth about $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

