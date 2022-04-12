Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($35.87) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

