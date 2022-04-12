Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,815. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 190,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,685,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

