Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.54. 28,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

