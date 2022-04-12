Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,756.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 640,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 617,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after acquiring an additional 457,206 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

