Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:VAST opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.35. Vast Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

Get Vast Resources alerts:

Vast Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.