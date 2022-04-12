Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $195.67. 1,082,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.44. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

