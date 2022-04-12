Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Verastem stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,236. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $288.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

