Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

