Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $36.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
VERU traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 790,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,247. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.59 million, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (Get Rating)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.