Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $36.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 203.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

VERU traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.85. 790,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,247. Veru has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.59 million, a PE ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

