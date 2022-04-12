Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VRUS traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 120,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.27.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

