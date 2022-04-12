Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at CIBC

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is 16.00. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 13.10 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $936.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.86.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

