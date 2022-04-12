Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.23% from the stock’s current price.

Victoria stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £899.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 987.33.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

