Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.23% from the stock’s current price.
Victoria stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £899.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 987.33.
