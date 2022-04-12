Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS VIDE remained flat at $$0.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Video Display has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Video Display had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 15.97%.

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems for government, military, aerospace, medical, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates in four divisions: Simulation, Training and Display Products; Cyber Secure Products; Data Display CRTs; and Other Computer Products.

