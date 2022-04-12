Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $30.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

